Mayor calls on government to override approval for Minmi Estate development


By Matthew Kelly
Updated March 25 2024 - 6:31pm, first published 6:00pm
Minmi Road where there has been further land clearing for Winten Property's Minmi estate. Picture by Simone De Peak
Minmi Road where there has been further land clearing for Winten Property's Minmi estate. Picture by Simone De Peak

A controversial 858-lot residential subdivision on Newcastle's western fringe has been approved despite significant community and council concerns about urban sprawl and environmental destruction.



Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

