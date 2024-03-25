Mayor calls on government to override approval for Minmi Estate development

A controversial 858-lot residential subdivision on Newcastle's western fringe has been approved despite significant community and council concerns about urban sprawl and environmental destruction.
The Hunter Central Coast Regional Planning Panel gave the green light to the section of Winton Property's Minmi Estate inside the Newcastle Local Government Area on Monday.
Newcastle Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes immediately called on the state government to call-in the project and enforce a "better outcome".
Monday's approval followed a panel hearing where a procession of community representatives spoke about the project's potential impacts on the environment, human health, heritage, safety.
Following a short adjournment, panel chairman Paul Mitchell said the panel had unanimously approved the application on the basis that it was in the public interest.
He gave seven reasons for approval including that the proposal was generally consistent with the approved concept plan for the area, the proposal was an appropriate use of the land, the site of the development was suitable for the intended use, the proposal would not have unacceptable environmental impacts subject to appropriate safeguards, it would open up additional residential land, the plan would provide road access to existing allotments in the area and the development was consistent with environmentally sustainable design principles.
The panel imposed a condition requiring periodic compliance audits.
The Newcastle section of the estate will join the previously approved 1070-lot section that falls within the Lake Macquarie local government area.
City of Newcastle planners reluctantly gave their support last week on the basis that the proposal was consistent with the concept plan approved by the state government in 2013.
Councillor Nelmes will table a Lord Mayoral Minute at Tuesday's council meeting that reiterates the council's opposition to the 2013 concept plan and calls on the government to call-in the project.
"Unfortunately our council planning staff have their hands tied and were required to assess the application based on an outdated and inadequate concept plan which was approved more than a decade ago by the NSW Government Planning Assessment Commission, on behalf of then Liberal Planning Minister Brad Hazard," Cr Nelmes said.
The Planning Assessment Commission ceased on 1 March 2018 when the Independent Planning Commission was created.
Cr Nelmes said the concept plan was outdated and did not meet the modern planning standards and community expectations in 2024.
"The elected council and our expert local planning staff have continued to raise concerns about urban sprawl, deeply inadequate public transport outcomes which I have no doubt will add to traffic congestion, and the effects the proposed development will have on the precious local environment," she said.
"Given the planning authority that approved the concept plan in 2013 under the previous Liberal National Government no longer exists, and strong concerns raised by the community regarding inadequate planning outcomes, I'm calling on the NSW Government to immediately halt the assessment process.
She called on the proposal to be reconsidered under current planning instruments.
"If this DA was before council I couldn't support it," she said.
"We will keep advocating a better outcome, our current community needs our support and future residents will want much better amenity than what is proposed."
An emotional Jenelle Colquhoun told Monday's planning panel hearing that the proposal was heartbreaking.
"I've lived here for 33 years and we have seen so much devastation, not just here but the area as a whole," she said.
"There are a few corridors with animals left that we need to save. From what I've seen, this development is heaven and hell. There are beautiful blue gums in the forest and then just a straight (cleared) line. It's just barren, there's nothing."
"All of this is contributing to hot spots and urban sprawl."
Winten representative Christina Renner told the hearing that the company understood there was significant opposition to its plans to develop the land.
"We understand there is a fundamental objection to there being an intensive residential development of this land, which is in an urban release area, which is the subject of a concept approval from 2013, which was rezoned in 2013 to allow this to occur, " she said.
"We understand there is an objection to the merits of the concept approval itself, which have not really been revisited as part of this DA. As far as this DA is concerned, it is generally consistent with the concept plan.
"All development has impacts, impacts from construction, and then from the development itself."
