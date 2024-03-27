Merewether surfers advance to final 16 at Bells Beach Pro

Merewether surfers Morgan Cibilic and Ryan Callinan have advanced to the round of 16 at the Bells Beach Pro after impressive heat victories on Wednesday.
Surfing the Winki Pop break of the contest area in four-to-six foot waves, Cibilic defeated fellow Aussie and world no.4 Jack Robinson before Callinan accounted for Hawaiian Imaikalani deVault.
Cibilic, a wildcard entry to the contest, took on West Australian Robinson in heat one of the round of 32 and showed signs of the form which catapulted him to the Championship Tour's top five in 2022.
It was Robinson who made his mark early in the heat when he scored a 7.0 in the opening minute, but Cibilic hit back with a score of 7.27 a few minutes later.
A score of 4.27 helped push Robinson to a two-wave lead of 11.17 to 7.64 midway through the heat.
But after dropping off the back of a couple of waves, Cibilic put together two nice rides featuring multiple turns to take the lead with less than 10 minutes on the clock.
The initial score of 6.37 left Robinson chasing a 6.65 to advance after he slightly improved his second-best wave score to 5.83.
With five minutes remaining, Robinson produced a big frontside carving turn and then a snapped layback turn but the wave scored 5.93 and fell short of Cibilic's advantage.
Robinson then bombed an aerial with a minute left and failed to find another wave in the dying stages.
Ciblic finished with 13.64 to Robinson's 12.93.
The upset victory is a huge result for Cibilic, landing the 24-year-old guaranteed prize money of at least $16,000 ahead of the start of the second-tier Challenger series next month.
In the very next heat, Ciblic's Merewether clubmate Callinan cruised to victory over deVault to move one step closer to replicating last year's finals finish at Bells.
The goofy-footer notched a 4.0 on an early wave a few minutes into heat but it would be almost 15 further minutes before his next ride, adding a 6.83 to move to a combined, best two-waves score of 10.83
It left his opponent, who had only scored 1.03 up until that point, under pressure but the Hawaiian quickly improved to 6.73 after scores of 4.23 and 2.50.
Callinan then posted a 7.67 which helped secure a 14.50 to 7.13 victory.
Meanwhile in the women's contest on Wednesday, Victorian wildcard Ellie Harrison eliminated defending champion Tyler Wright in a massive upset.
The 18-year-old from nearby Barwon Heads, surfing in her first Championship Tour event, beat Wright in Wednesday's round of 16 at the Rip Curl Pro.
Fellow Australian Molly Picklum, who was the world No.1 coming into Bells Beach, also was eliminated on Wednesday morning in another boilover.
American Sawyer Lindblad beat Picklum, who had struggled in her previous two heats.
It means the two women's finalists from last year have failed to reach the last eight.
Harrison scored 13.73 in three-to-four-foot conditions at Winkipop to beat Wright, whose last wave score of 7.07 took her to 12.74 and a narrow loss.
It means Harrison is into the quarter-finals against French surfer Johanne Defay, who beat Australian Sally Fitzgibbons in the opening round-of-16 heat.
Harrison, 18, has stunned the sport twice in as many days.
She provided one of the highlights of Tuesday's monster opening day, which featured 22 heats and more than 11 hours of competition at the Bells bowl.
Harrison won her round-one heat and relegated rankings-leader Picklum to the elimination round.
Picklum - runner-up to Wright at Bells last year - continued her slow start at the beginning of Wednesday's competition, finishing second in her elimination heat behind compatriot Sophie McCulloch to squeak into the next stage.
Lindblad unleashed an 8.50 wave for a big win over Picklum, scoring 15.67 to 11.74.
American Caitlin Simmers won the other elimination heat, with Brazil's Tatiana Weston-Webb also progressing to the round of 16.
