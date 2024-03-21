Morgan Cibilic into Bells Beach Pro as injury replacement

Morgan Cibilic will surf at the Bells Beach Pro next week after gaining an injury replacement wildcard which was going to Merewether clubmate Jackson Baker.
Cibilic, who now lives at Tweed Heads but spent his teenage years in Merewether, will replace Brazilian Joao Chianca at the fourth stop on the Championship Tour, which could start on Tuesday.
The world No.5 and rookie of the year in 2021, Cibilic has been working to get back to the tour after dropping off at the mid-season cut in 2022.
The 24-year-old gained an injury wildcard into Bells last year and bowed out in the round of 32 to Filipe Toledo.
Baker fell off tour last year and was then the highest-ranked Australian not to qualify, at 13th on the Challenger Series.
That finish gave Baker first crack at next week's Bells Beach spot but the 27-year-old is recovering from a fractured foot.
Baker missed last week's Surfest contest with the injury and is battling to be fit in time for the Challenger Series opener on the Gold Coast (April 27-May 4). Cibilic was next best of the Australians at 16th on the 2023 Challenger Series.
He was heading to the Bells Beach Pro trials but will now make the trip with a place assured. He faces West Australian Jack Robinson and Indonesia's Rio Waida in heat four of round one.
Cibilic is in form after making it through to the semi-finals of Surfest on Sunday at Merewether before losing to eventual back-to-back champion Joel Vaughan.
He joins Merewether's Ryan Callinan in the Bells Beach Pro draw. Callinan lost the final at Bells last year to Ethan Ewing and needs another strong result to avoid the mid-season cut. He sits 18th on the tour, which drops to 22 competitors after stop No.5 at Margaret River.
Callinan faces Connor O'Leary and Brazilian Samuel Pupo in heat nine of round one.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.