Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Ryan Callinan, Morgan Cibilic avoid Bells Beach elimination round

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
March 26 2024 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Morgan Cibilic in his opening heat at Bells Beach on Tuesday. Picture by Ed Sloane, World Surf League
Morgan Cibilic in his opening heat at Bells Beach on Tuesday. Picture by Ed Sloane, World Surf League

Ryan Callinan felt at home as he opened his Bells Beach Pro campaign with a victory to shake off nerves and the disappointment of an early exit at the Portugal Pro.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.