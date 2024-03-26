Ryan Callinan, Morgan Cibilic avoid Bells Beach elimination round

Ryan Callinan felt at home as he opened his Bells Beach Pro campaign with a victory to shake off nerves and the disappointment of an early exit at the Portugal Pro.
The goofy-footer, last year's runner-up at Bells, and Merewether clubmate Morgan Cibilic progressed directly to the round of 32 with solid seedings round performances on Tuesday as the fourth event on the Championship Tour kicked off in clean, six-foot waves.
Cibilic, an injury replacement at the contest, was second to world No.4 Jack Robinson (12.33) in his heat with a best two-wave tally of 12.17 but ahead of Indonesian Rio Waida (10.67) to avoid the elimination round.
Callinan was in control of his contest with travelling companion Connor O'Leary and Brazilian Samuel Pupo from the outset.
The 31-year-old put up the first two scores, a 6.5 featuring a huge vertical snap finish and a 2.5 where he fell on the second turn.
He extended his lead with a 7.17 from a long ride featuring six turns with 12 minutes to go in the half-hour heat.
O'Leary earned a 5.83 around the same time to rise to a 11.66 total but Pupo (5.1) struggled.
Callinan had a long victory lap ride inside the final minute but he stayed on 13.67 after it came back as a 5.73. It proved more than enough as his rivals failed to improve their scores.
The win was a relief for Callinan, who bowed out in the elimination round at Portugal to drop to 18th on the standings. He was ninth after making the semi-finals at stop two at Sunset Beach. Those outside the top 22 after the next event at Margaret River drop off tour.
"I don't know why but there were some nerves in Portugal. I had some nerves in that heat," Callinan said.
"I think maybe you get a good result and you feel like maybe the pressure goes up in a way because you want to keep getting them.
"Not that the end's in sight, but that top five and everything is right there, so I guess I didn't manage it very well in Portugal.
"I'm feeling better. I'm really happy to be back here and I'm just working through the nerves and hopefully I can free myself up a bit."
Callinan has built a strong record at Bells with his powerful backhand attacks, making the final last year and the semi-finals in 2019.
"Everyone was so stoked," he said of last year's effort.
"Just to make finals anywhere, obviously everyone wants to win, but just to get that far in an event and surf against someone like Ethan [Ewing] and to be able take that home and ride it.
"I even still feel like I'm riding it this year, coming back I almost feel at home here. It's very special."
Cibilic, the 2021 world No.5 and rookie of the year, will campaign on the Challenger Series from next month for a third season in the hope of returning to the tour.
The regular-footer led his heat on Tuesday with scores of 5.0, 6.07 and 6.1 from mostly sweeping carves before Robinson took over in the final four minutes.
