Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Merewether's Ryan Callinan goes down fighting in maiden Bells final but jumps to No.6 in world rankings

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated April 11 2023 - 4:28pm, first published 4:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merewether's Ryan Callinan surfing at Bells Beach on Tuesday. Picture by WSL/Sloane
Merewether's Ryan Callinan surfing at Bells Beach on Tuesday. Picture by WSL/Sloane

MERWETHER'S Ryan Callinan has gone down fighting in his maiden Bells Beach final but jumped to No.6 in the world rankings after an epic Tuesday at the famed Victorian break.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.