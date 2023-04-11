MERWETHER'S Ryan Callinan has gone down fighting in his maiden Bells Beach final but jumped to No.6 in the world rankings after an epic Tuesday at the famed Victorian break.
Callinan was unable to strike the same rhythm that saw him qualify for the title showdown, eventually beaten by fellow Aussie Ethan Ewing.
The 30-year-old ended up with a two-wave combined total of 11, including a last-ditch effort of 5.27, but finished 3.5 points shy of Ewing (14.5).
Earlier in the day Callinan won three heats - round of 16, quarters and semis.
He reached the semis at Bells in 2019 and made his only other World Surf League championship tour final in France in 2018.
Novocastrians such as Mark Richards (1978, 1979, 1980, 1892) and Nick Wood (1987) have previously claimed the Bells crown.
Ewing, who took an early lead and was never headed, now joins the Bells honour roll alongside his mother Helen Lambert (1983).
Molly Picklum and Tyler Wright were going head-to-head in the women's final.
It was the first time since 1991 that both Bells deciders were an all-Aussie affair.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
