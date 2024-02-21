Merewether's Ryan Callinan powers into Sunset Beach Pro semis

Ryan Callinan surged into the Sunset Beach Pro semi-finals with a nine-point ride giving him a season-best total in his match-up with countryman Liam O'Brien on Thursday (AEDT).
The Merewether goofy-footer dominated the quarter-final 16.0 to 12.1 at the second stop on the Championship Tour, setting up a semi-final clash with Jack Robinson.
Callinan put on a clinic of backhand power surfing, starting with a 4.83 from three turns eight minutes into the half-hour heat before two vertical hits at the mid-way point gave him a 7.0.
Regular-footer O'Brien had scores of 4.57 and 5.77 from two-turn combinations on smaller waves.
He needed a 6.07 to catch Callinan before an exchange with 12 minutes left decided the contest.
O'Brien fell on his finishing turn before Callinan pulled off three huge flowing turns, including a crazy finish under the falling lip, on a gem of a wave.
He earned a 9.0, leaving O'Brien chasing two more quality scores.
O'Brien got a 6.33 in the final minutes, which left him still needing a 9.67.
The quarter-final appearance was already Callinan's best CT performance at the Hawaiian venue.
"I have no idea what's gotten into me," Callinan said.
"Sunset has been notoriously tricky for my whole career, but it feels like it's starting to click maybe, after 12 years of coming here.
"I don't know what's happening but I'm really enjoying surfing it, and being able to surf the way I want to on the wave. Normally I feel like I'm just surviving out there, so it's nice to put together some nice scores."
