'Hand of death' wannabe serial killer to spend decades in jail

By Duncan Murray
Updated March 27 2024 - 2:20pm, first published 1:45pm
Kevin James Pettiford is arrested aboard a bus bound for Sydney in 2019.

A man who brutally murdered a rough sleeper with a rock and slashed a fellow inmate's throat at Cessnock jail will spend the next quarter century behind bars, avoiding a life sentence.

