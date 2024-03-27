Long weekend warning after Newcastle driver crashes into cop car

Police are urging motorists to take care on roads across the state this Easter long weekend, with the double demerit period set to run from the early hours of Thursday to late Monday night.
It comes amid news a man was charged for allegedly crashing into an unmarked police car, while drunk, in suburban Newcastle on Tuesday night.
Police said in a statement officers were parked on Maitland Road at Mayfield about 10.45pm when a vehicle sideswiped the police car.
The driver, a 49-year-old Shortland man, is also accused of failing to stop for officers after the crash.
Police found the man and vehicle on Woodstock Street a short time later.
The driver was arrested after he failed a roadside breath test. He was taken to Newcastle police station where he recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.167 - more than three times the legal limit.
His licence was suspended and he will face court on May 9.
As usual, double-demerit penalties will be in force for speeding, seatbelt, mobile phone and motorcycle helmet offences across NSW this long weekend.
Police said on Wednesday they would also target other high-risk driver behaviour - including drink, drug, dangerous, and distracted driving.
Seven people died on NSW roads during last year's Easter long weekend. A total of 14,564 traffic infringement notices were issued for speeding, a further 326 people were charged for drink-driving offences, while 311 people were issued infringements for mobile phone use.
Chief of the Transport for NSW Centre for Road Safety and Maritime Safety Bernard Carlon said it was important not to be complacent about road safety.
"There are simple things everyone can do to help make our roads safer over the long weekend," Mr Carlon said.
"That includes staying under the speed limit, wearing a seatbelt, never driving when tired, not using a mobile phone while driving and never, ever driving if you're affected by drugs or alcohol."
Road Trauma Support Group spokesperson Roxanne Arnold, whose husband was killed in a crash in 2019, said people should think about the impact one wrong choice could have on the road.
"Easter is a time when people sit down around the table with their family and friends and celebrate being together, sadly my husband isn't going to be at my family's table this long weekend," Mrs Arnold said.
"No one should have to go through what my family and I have, I'm appealing to everyone to think about their behaviour when they get behind the wheel this long weekend, and make responsible choices.
"People think road trauma will never happen to them - but it can - one bad decision can have a lifetime of impacts for victims, their families and their friends. Please think about the choices you make when you get behind the wheel, so that no one has to experience a missing family member or friend at their table this Easter."
The state's highway patrol commander, Assistant Commissioner Brett McFadden, said police would be out in force for the five-day operation.
"Those selfish individuals who think they can blatantly disregard the road rules and put the broader community at risk are on notice," he said.
"Make no mistake that our police will be out and about this long weekend - including on major road networks and on local streets - to stop those doing the wrong thing."
