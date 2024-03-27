Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Home care provider fined for putting staff at risk

Gabriel Fowler
By Gabriel Fowler
March 28 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'The timeframes for the offender to comply with its contractual obligations was unrealistic': District Court Judge Andrew Scotting. File picture by Shutterstock.
'The timeframes for the offender to comply with its contractual obligations was unrealistic': District Court Judge Andrew Scotting. File picture by Shutterstock.

A NOT-FOR-PROFIT out-of-home-care provider will pay a $300,000 fine plus legal costs of $150,000 over its failure to protect workers from kids in their care.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Fowler

Gabriel Fowler

Senior Journalist

Community health & welfare, social justice, investigations, general news. Gabriel.Fowler@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.