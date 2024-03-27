Pair charged over spate of alleged thefts, break-ins at Lake Macquarie

Two people have been charged over an alleged spate of break-ins and thefts in the Lake Macquarie area.
Daniel Roddom, 30, and Kobie Forbes, 20, faced Belmont local court on Wednesday, a day after they were arrested in bushland near a Lake Macquarie golf course.
Police investigating a group of crimes - which they believe to be linked - came across the pair after a report that a Chevrolet Silverado had been stolen from a Cams Wharf property early Tuesday morning.
Police said investigators soon found the vehicle alight at Belmont South. Firefighters put out the blaze and police searched the area until they found the man and woman in nearby bushland.
Mr Roddom was charged with 35 counts, including nine shoplifting charges, five counts of driving while disqualified, and 21 other theft and damage-related counts.
Ms Forbes is facing seven theft and damage-related charges.
Both were refused bail in Belmont local court on Wednesday.
They will appear before a magistrate again on May 22.
