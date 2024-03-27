Police expand charges for late-night quad motorbike crash

Police have charged a second man with theft and driving offences in relation to quad motorbike crash near Forster earlier this year.
At 4am on January 21 emergency services were called to Newby Road, Pampoolah, north of Forster, following a crash between two quad bikes.
At the scene, police were told that two males, aged 20 and 29, suffered head injuries when the quad bike they were riding crashed into a stationary quad bike being ridden by two boys, aged 15 and 16.
Both men were airlifted to the John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle, while the boys were taken to Manning Base Hospital at Taree with minor injuries.
Following inquiries, the 20-year-old man was arrested in Taree on January 26. He remains before the courts.
Following further inquiries by the Manning/Great Lakes Rural Crime Prevention Team, the 29-year-old man was arrested in Taree on Tuesday.
He was charged with aggravated break and enter, property damage, using an unregistered Class A motor vehicle on road, using an uninsured motor vehicle on road, rider without helmet ride with a passenger without helmet, and learner not accompanied by driver/police officer/tester.
He appeared before Taree Local Court on Wednesday where he was refused bail to appear before Forster Local Court on Thursday.
