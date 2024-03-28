Catholic and Anglican Bishops' 2024 Easter messages

As a committed Christian, in the Anglican tradition, I have embraced a Christian way of viewing the world. I believe that Jesus was God among us. He was brutally abused and tortured after his teaching and actions offended too many people. Jesus was executed as an ordinary criminal. Beginning three days after his death and then for many days, he was seen. People ate with him, touched him, and talked with him. Jesus rose from the dead and ascended into heaven. He promised that God would do the same for people. The Easter story is a story of good news and hope.