Major upgrades begin for two Port Stephens high schools

Two Port Stephens public high schools are set to receive major upgrades.
Development applications are approved for both Hunter River High School and Irrawang High School, with work is on track to be completed by early in 2025.
Irrawang High School will gain a new learning hub with eight general classrooms and six support classrooms, a library expansion and refurbishment, a new school entry, and a new student drop-off and pick-up area.
Hunter River School will get a new learning up with eight support rooms, a double-height gymnasium, new administration building, an upgraded outdoor area, improved parking and drop-off and pick-up zone, and other building renovations.
Member for Port Stephens, Kate Washington said these upgrades will complement the new public school in development in Medowie.
"Our community is so excited that the Hunter River High School and Irrawang High School upgrades have finally got the green light and are getting underway," Ms Washington said.
"The NSW Labor government's significant investment in public education in Port Stephens is a win for our students, teachers, families and communities of Raymond Terrace, Medowie, Tanilba and beyond," she said.
Deputy Premier and Minister for Education Prue Car said she looked forward to the upcoming school improvements.
"Students deserve to learn in high quality facilities, and it is fantastic to see these long-awaited projects making progress," Ms Car said.
Site works have begun at both schools in preparation for construction in the coming weeks.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.