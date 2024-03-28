Teen rider in hospital after crash on Maitland Road near KFC at Mayfield

A girl, believed to be in her teens, was thrown from her motorcycle in a crash near the Mayfield KFC on Thursday afternoon.
Paramedics were called to the scene just after 3.30pm, where they treated a woman believed to be in her 40s, a man in his 20s, and the girl who was said to be conscious but had suffered injuries to her leg, hip and shoulder.
Early reports indicated a ute, travelling around 60 kilometres per hour, and a motorcycle had been involved in a crash. The ute, an ambulance source believed, had clipped the bike and rider and thrown them from their seat.
The source said the teen was assessed at the scene and then taken to John Hunter Hospital for further treatment. The condition of the remaining patients was unclear.
Newcastle Highway Patrol and several other police vehicles were on the scene to help divert traffic around the crash site, which was the intersection of Maitland Road and Havelock Street.
The details of this report are developing. It will be updated.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.