Man arrested after fatal Cardiff car crash

A man has been charged following a fatal single-vehicle crash in Cardiff last year.
At about 7.50am on Friday, November 3 2023, emergency services were called to Munibung Road in Cardiff, following reports of a single-vehicle crash.
At the scene, police were told that a sedan had collided with a power pole between Pendlebury Road and Torrens Avenue.
The driver, a 35-year-old man, and passenger, a 19-year-old man, were freed by Fire and Rescue NSW.
The men were treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before they were taken to the John Hunter Hospital in critical condition.
Officers attached to Lake Macquarie Police District established a crime scene which was examined by the Crash Investigation Unit.
The 19-year-old man later died in hospital 11 days after the crash.
Following inquiries, the 35-year-old man was arrested at Newcastle Police Station on Thursday, March 21.
He was issued a court attendance notice for dangerous driving occasioning death and negligent driving occasioning death, and his license was also suspended.
He will appear at Belmont Local Court on Wednesday, May 15.
