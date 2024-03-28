Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man arrested after fatal Cardiff car crash

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
Updated March 29 2024 - 8:51am, first published 8:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police investigate the scene of the Munibung Road crash. Picture by Simone De Peak
Police investigate the scene of the Munibung Road crash. Picture by Simone De Peak

A man has been charged following a fatal single-vehicle crash in Cardiff last year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

News director

Newcastle Herald news director. Interested in any and all yarns. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.