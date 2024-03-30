Newcastle man Jacob Bell charged with murder after fatal Good Friday stabbing at Windale

A shouting match between two men at Windale on Good Friday ended in tragedy when a 40-year-old man was fatally stabbed after a verbal altercation turned violent, Police have said.
Jacob Bell, 21, has been charged with the murder of a 40-year-old man who died in John Hunter Hospital after the two men confronted each other during the afternoon in a physical altercation, after an earlier argument, at a home on Kankool Way.
Police said in a statement on Saturday that a knife had been pulled in the fight and the older man suffered stab wounds to the chest before emergency services were called to the scene about 4.30pm.
When they arrived, witnesses had already driven the victim to Belmont Hospital. He was transferred to John Hunter for surgery, the police statement said, where he died.
Bell was arrested on Cherry Street just before 5pm, in a nearby neighbourhood to the scene just off the Newcastle Inner City Bypass.
Bell's brother, Jonah Bell, was also arrested at the same time but over an unrelated matter, Lake Macquarie Police told the Newcastle Herald on Saturday.
Police added that the victim and Jacob Bell were known to each other but could not elaborate on the nature of charges against the younger man, which included two counts of aggravated breaking and entering and another of sexually touching a person without consent, on top of the murder charge.
Bell was taken to Belmont Police Station yesterday, where the charges were laid, and appeared at Newcastle Local Court on Saturday morning. He did not make a bail application and it was formally refused. He is expected to appear in court, again in Newcastle, on Tuesday.
Jonah, meanwhile, faced unrelated charges of affray, offensive behaviour, breaking and entering and a failure to appear in accordance with a bail acknowledgement, and was similarly refused bail. He will appear again at Toronto Local Court on Monday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.