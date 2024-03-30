Photos from the Easter Bunny's special appearance at Hunter Wetlands

The Jesmond Lions Club had just turned over their 500th sausage on the barbecue as families in droves mingled and explored the Hunter Wetlands on Saturday afternoon.
The community not-for-profit, with a mission statement to restore and protect the Hunter's wetlands environment, was overwhelmed with the turnout as families streamed through the grounds at Shortland for the annual Easter fun day.
Along the bunny trail that followed the winding tracks in and around the sprawling conservation area, young Toby James - who was only seven months old - hoed into his lunch waiting with his mum and dad from Cameron Park for his first glimpse at the big hopper expected to arrive any moment.
"It's his first Easter," Toby's parents told the Herald as the youngster beamed and local and visiting families scattered about waiting for the big moment.
Lisa Davias from New Lambton had brought four kids - Rosa, who is five, Layla who is six, and three-year-old Ivy in a smart pair of pastel-rainbow wellies - to meet the Easter Bunny and explore the grounds.
The big moment arrived with the appropriate fanfare as the magical bunny was chauffeured into the clearing onboard a decked out and decorated golf buggy where they met the children and families for photos.
A wetlands volunteer said Easter was always a big turnout for the area and this year had proven as busy as any other, with games and activities to entertain as well as the local Lions barbecue and on-site cafe doing a roaring weekend trade.
