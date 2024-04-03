Food Bites: forks up, folks, it's time to taste test city's best

Newcastle comedian Rhys Nicholson, who is performing at the Civic Theatre on April 24, released their first book last year. It's called Dish and it's a series of chapters about anything and everything with the odd recipe thrown in that tends to coincide with a significant (sometimes humorously traumatic) life event. There's a spaghetti carbonara and a beef burger in there, corned beef silverside, a "beef melancholy morning hash" and Nicholson's trademark "chicken schnitzy". Dish is out now through Penguin Books Australia.

