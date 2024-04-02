Knights coach changes halves again for Dragons clash

Knights coach Adam O'Brien has recalled Jackson Hastings for Newcastle's clash with St George Illawarra on Friday.
The playmaker, dumped to reserve grade after round two, returns at halfback in place of Tyson Gamble, who has been dropped.
Jack Cogger, after two games at halfback, moves to five-eighth.
Gamble appears to have paid the price after Newcastle's 20-12 loss to the Warriors on Sunday.
Newcastle have fallen to 15th on the NRL points table after three wins and a lone victory so far this season.
They host a resurgent Dragons side at McDonald Jones Stadium this week in found five.
The Dragons scored an impressive 20-12 win over Manly on Saturday, and are placed 13th after two wins and two losses.
The Knights have named Dane Gagai to return after missing last week's game due to a medical condition.
Leo Thompson will start in his return from a week's suspension.
Jayden Brailey has also been named to start at hooker for the first time this season, after coming off the bench in the past two games.
1. Kalyn Ponga (C)
2. Tom Jenkins
3. Dane Gagai
4. Bradman Best
5. Enari Tuala
6. Jack Cogger
7. Jackson Hastings
8. Jacob Saifiti
9. Jayden Brailey
10. Leo Thompson
11. Tyson Frizell
12. Kai Pearce-Paul
13. Adam Elliott
Interchange bench
14. Phoenix Crossland
15. Daniel Saifiti
16. Jack Hetherington
17. Mat Croker
Extended match squad
18. Dylan Lucas
19. Jed Cartwright
20. Brodie Jones
21. Tyson Gamble
22. Tom Cant
