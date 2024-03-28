Knights back to miss Warriors clash due to 'medical condition'

Knights centre Dane Gagai will miss Newcastle's clash with the Warriors on Sunday due to what the club has described as a "medical condition".
The Knights confirmed on Thursday that Gagai was out of the 4.05pm (AEDT) match at Go Media Stadium in Auckland.
Football director Peter Parr told the Newcastle Herald Gagai was dealing with a medical condition but did not expand on the issue.
"He is out and we will finalise the team once in New Zealand," Parr said.
"We're not sure yet what we'll do with the team, there's a few options there obviously.
"He has a medical condition, and that's of a personal nature.
"He'll play against the Dragons [next week]."
Newcastle are scheduled to fly to New Zealand on Friday.
Dylan Lucas, who was named 18th man for Sunday's match, would appear most likely to take Gagai's spot.
The only other genuine outside-back in the extended match squad is Will Pryce.
The Englishman is yet to make his NRL debut but has been impressive in NSW Cup in the opening rounds.
Pryce has limited experience at centre in the Super League, while Lucas previously played there before transitioning to the back row last year.
Lucas was forced to shift to right centre and Gagai to the wing in round one after a winger Enari Tuala suffered an injury.
Tuala returned at the weekend, but the Knights remain without winger Greg Marzhew (broken wrist).
Gagai has played every minute of Newcastle's three games this year, and also played in the NRL All Stars fixture in February.
He scored a try in Newcastle's 14-12 win over Melbourne last round.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.