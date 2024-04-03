Glass half full: Knights back Hastings to shine in NRL return

Knights forward Kai Pearce-Paul has backed teammate Jackson Hastings to return with a bang against the Dragons on Friday, saying the halfback has fitted in "like a glove" after being recalled from reserve grade.
Hastings is back in Newcastle's NRL side this week after spending a fortnight in NSW Cup, where he played the past two games.
The 28-year-old was dumped after just two NRL appearances last month following the side's consecutive losses to North Queensland (21-20) and Canberra (28-12) in the opening rounds.
But after a third loss on Sunday to the Warriors (20-12), which came after a narrow win over Melbourne (14-12), Knights coach Adam O'Brien opted to drop five-eighth Tyson Gamble and recall Hastings for Friday's 8pm match at McDonald Jones Stadium.
"Jacko has handled it pretty well, actually," Pearce-Paul said on Wednesday.
"He sort of just took a step back and let whatever happens, happens. He has fitted back in like a glove.
"It's not hard to get along with 'Jacko' for me, because I've played with him before.
"He's slotted in pretty well and he trained today."
When Hastings was dropped last month, multiple media reports claimed the halfback hadn't taken the news well, but he responded with a splendid performance, recording five try-assists as the NSW Cup side claimed a 50-24 win over North Sydney.
Pearce-Paul, who played with Hastings at Wigan through 2020-21, credited the 2019 Super League Man of Steel award winner for his efforts in the lower grade.
"He's sort of just taken that leadership role in the Cup games," Pearce-Paul said of Hastings.
"He hasn't ... dwelled on it too much.
"He's just took it as an opportunity to get in a new team and lead the boys, and I think he has done a pretty good job at it as well.
"He's not been sulking or anything like that, which has been good."
Hastings has been named to return at halfback against the Dragons - his junior representative club - with Jack Cogger shifting to five-eighth.
Cogger came in at halfback after Hastings was axed last month.
Gamble played the first four games at five-eighth but will now spend at least this week in NSW Cup himself after being dropped from the NRL team entirely.
The latest switch means Newcastle will use their third halves pairing in a month, and just five games into a 24-match campaign.
Pearce-Paul insisted the changes in the key play-making positions weren't unsettling for the team.
"I wouldn't say so," the back-rower said.
"Everyone is here for a reason. Every halfback player is going to be a good half.
"You've got Cogger who has been in the Penrith system and has won a grand final. Jacko, as well, has played some real good footy.
"I wouldn't say it's unsettling at all. It's quite exciting really ... I just know each half I play with is going to be a good half."
Winger Enari Tuala echoed Pearce-Paul's comments.
"It's next-man-up mentality," Tuala said.
"There's obviously good competition for spots here and I've got confidence whoever is in the halves.
"We'll see how we go."
Tuala, who starts his fourth game this season on the wing on Friday night, said morale remained high among the playing group despite the Knights falling to 15th place on the NRL ladder.
He felt the team wasn't too far away from putting together a clinical performance and said the coach had offered encouraging words following their most recent 20-12 loss to the Warriors on Sunday.
"It was pretty positive," he said. "We were in the game, we just need to ice them opportunities ... it was a disappointing loss on the weekend, but it's good that we get an opportunity, it's a short turnaround, to bounce back and get a result."
