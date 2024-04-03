Six-car crash at Fern Bay: long delays across Port Stephens

A SIX-CAR crash at Fern Bay has caused further traffic chaos on the region's roads on Thursday morning, April 4.
About 6.45am emergency services were called to Nelson Bay Road at Seaside Boulevard to reports that six vehicles had been involved in a collision.
A police spokesman said the crash had resulted in "no serious injuries" but a contraflow would be in place while the vehicles were removed from the roadway. Paramedics were called to the scene and were reportedly assessing two people, including one person for chest pain. A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said no patients required transport to hospital for further medical treatment.
Traffic was already heavy in the Fern Bay and Williamtown areas as motorists attempted to avoid the Hexham Bridge lane closures caused by late-finishing roadworks.
All southbound lanes were closed on the bridge, with a contraflow in place on the Pacific Highway allowing southbound motorists to use a northbound lane on the bridge.
Traffic has been extremely heavy in the area, with lengthy northbound delays on Maitland Road and Inner City Bypass from Sandgate, lengthy southbound delays on the Pacific Highway from Heatherbrae and also lengthy delays on the New England Highway from Beresfield.
Police have reminded motorists to be patient and "drive to the conditions".
