New Lambton FC's 'divorce' is over years in-fighting from long before basketball stadium build: Eagles

Mr Harrison expressed disappointment that the Club's infighting had tarnished the badge at a time when community clubs relied on the goodwill of volunteers to survive. Nevertheless, he stood by the Eagle's earlier statement, which accused the Junior leadership of a "systematic dismantling" of the Club over the past two years. He insisted that the imminent divorce between the community and NPL grades was not connected to the stadium project but was the legacy of long-running internal disunion.