Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

New Lambton FC's 'divorce' is over years in-fighting from long before basketball stadium build: Eagles

Simon McCarthy
By Simon McCarthy
Updated April 4 2024 - 6:14pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A public falling out between the New Lambton Football Club's junior and senior ranks has little to do with a proposed multi-million dollar basketball stadium at New Lambton, but an internal disunity that has been brewing for years, the club's senior president has said.
A public falling out between the New Lambton Football Club's junior and senior ranks has little to do with a proposed multi-million dollar basketball stadium at New Lambton, but an internal disunity that has been brewing for years, the club's senior president has said.

A bitter public feud between one of the Hunter's largest local football clubs will likely lead to a divorce between its junior community and senior NPL grades, but the club's senior-division leadership has emphatically denied that the internal turmoil has anything to do with a proposed $30 million basketball precinct to be built on Wallarah Oval near Hunter Stadium.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon McCarthy

Simon McCarthy

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Simon McCarthy is a journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes news and features, and produces video and multimedia, for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine. He contributes regularly to the Newcastle Herald’s daily Topics column, and is the co-creator and producer of the Toohey’s News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.