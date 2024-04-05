Rainy day offers up a different view on Newcastle

SPLASHING in puddles with her pink Barbie umbrella in hand, four-year-old Gigi Gamas Rees was enjoying Newcastle in the rain.
It was not a typical beach day paired with an ice-cream but instead a wet and gloomy Friday for Gigi, who was visiting from Seaham with her parents Cristelle Gamas and Shane Rees for a day in the city.
Despite heavy rainfalls forecast it didn't deter the young family who moved from Sydney two years ago, to get outside and experience all the city streets have to offer.
"We wanted to have a day in the city so we came out and enjoy a lovely breakfast, did some shopping and went to the Newcastle Museum," Ms Gamas said.
"Newcastle gives us that excitement of city culture again without the chaos of Sydney."
The family enjoyed a seafood lunch by the water on Honeysuckle, and Ms Gamas said the rain added to the adventure.
"If you've got your Barbie umbrella, I think it makes it a bit of an adventure. You can still enjoy the restaurants and even if you walk along the water it is quite lovely in the rain," she said.
"It just gives it a different kind of a spectacle to the experience."
If the rain put a block on their trip home she said they may even stay the night in the city.
"We might make a night of it," she said.
The family were due to go on a Royal Caribbean cruise to the South Pacific which was cancelled due to repairs on the ship which are happening on the Newcastle Harbour.
"We saw it out on the water which hurt a little bit but we are still making the most of our weekend," Ms Gamas said.
As a coastal trough pushes to the Hunter from further north, Newcastle and the Hunter could see between 100 to 200 mm of rain on Friday.
Bureau of Meteorology's Christie Johnson said the Newcastle area had rainfall totals around 20 to 30mm in the 24 hours through to 9am on Friday morning.
"We had 36mm at Wallsend Bowling Club, Macquarie College had 30, Newcastle TAFE had 26 and 20mm was recorded at Nobbys Head," she said.
Maitland Airport recorded 25mm while the highest total in the Hunter was 50mm noted at Milbrodale School.
Since 9am on Friday morning falls have been mostly modest in the Newcastle area at less than 15mm.
Hexham Bridge has seen 12mm, while further up north at Port Macquarie there has been 60mm.
As the trough continues to shift to the Hunter today falls of up to 150mm are expected, Ms Johnson said.
Flood watch warnings remain at advice level for Wollombi Brook, lower Hunter River, Newcastle river, Karuah River, Paterson and Williams rivers, the Myall River and Lake Macquarie.
"We're expecting potential flooding with the rainfall today. So keep an eye out on our severe weather warnings, wind and flood watch notices," Ms Johnson said.
The NSW SES advises people in Raymond Terrace, Tomago, Hexham, Maitland, Dungog, Paterson, Clarence Town, Seaham, Singleton and further south at the Wyong River could be impacted by dangerous minor flooding.
A sandbag filling point will be available at Singleton SES from 10.30am today at 9-11 Queen Street, Singleton. If you know your home is at risk and require sandbags, this filling point will be available to the public.
