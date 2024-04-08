Mariners tempting Jets tyro to jump ship

EXPLOSIVE fullback Lucas Mauragis has almost certainly played his final game for the Newcastle Jets.
Mauragis is understood to have agreed to join the Central Coast Mariners, bringing an end to four seasons in Newcastle.
The 22-year-old was left out of the match-day squad for the Jets' 3-1 triumph over Sydney FC on Sunday.
He is believed to have received a late call-up for the Olyroos' Asian under-23 Asian Championship campaign and will join the squad, which includes Jets centreback Mark Natta, in Doha.
The Olyroos' first group game is against Jordan next Monday and, baring a disaster, the players will not return before the end of the A-League regular season.
Daniel Wilmering started at left back against Sydney.
Asked if he was aware about Mauragis linking with the Mariners, Jets coach Rob Stanton said: "There is probably a chance that he has gone there. That will be for him to discuss. He is a terrific kid. If that is what he wanted to do, I'm OK. That is football. When he has trained or played for me, he is a 100 per cent player."
There is a chance captain Brandon O'Neill could also be departing Newcastle. The midfielder was expected to ink an extension with the Jets but has been linked to a return home to Perth for personal reasons.
The Jets ownership remains in the balance. A Melbourne consortium is understood to have tabled an offer and a UK consortium has expressed an interest.
The uncertainty hasn't prevented the Jets from contracting players.
Kosta Grozos is understood to have agreed to terms on an extension.
Natta, Clayton Taylor, Thomas Aquilina and Nathan Grimaldo have inked new deals.
Stanton is also in advanced talks with a senior defender and overseas striker for next season.
"Rob and the football staff have been doing a really good job of working through the process of locking down our squad for next season," Jets boss Shane Mattiske said.
"Ryan Campbell has also been working closely with management ensuring we have a strong women's squad committed for next season.
"It's exciting to know that we have done a good job already in retaining a core of talent and that both the men and women teams will be in a good place for next season."
Mauragis joined the Jets in 2020 after he was offered a trial by then youth coach Daniel McBreen. The left back made his A-League debut in a scoreless draw against the Mariners on July 24, 2020.
He spent last season on loan to Wellington Phoenix and has started in 21 games this campaign.
