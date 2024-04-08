Sun shines on writers festival as weekend attendance tops 7750

"Leigh Sales is one of the most playful, self deprecating people you could meet," Milsom said. " And that is really refreshing for people... so many said, 'I didn't know she could poke fun at herself like that, that she could be so funny';. That's what being at a live event and seeing people engaging authentically is, you get this. It breaks down all those barriers. You can go up and speak to your favourite writer. And they are not intimating.