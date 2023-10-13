Dave Wells has been carrying a bag of gold around for two years.
Now, with the pandemic in the rear view mirror, Wells is opening up his bag of goodies and sharing it with the world.
The Newcastle singer/songwriter is launching his new album, If We Had Our Time Again, on Friday, October 20, at the Newcastle Conservatorium of Music.
The album, recorded in July 2021 with Nick DiDia at LaCuerva studio in Byron Bay, is a stunning collection of eight original solos by Wells.
A mixture of acoustic folk and rock songs, with an electric guitar ballad at the end, it stands like a living piece of art, driven by lush, clean melodies that weave and soar, anchored by Wells' rich, deep voice and engaging lyrics.
The album was triggered by DiDia reaching out to Wells, having heard Wells play a song during an interview on ABC Radio show. Once Wells realised who DiDia was (legendary producer of Bruce Springsteen, Pearl Jam, Powderfinger, Rage Against The Machine to name a few), he made contact.
Over five days they laid down eight tracks, all winners. Grey Clouds, Hey Mate, Wondering Boy, Troubled Eyes, Ella (my favourite), Claudia, Autumn House, Close Your Eyes
"We worked pretty hard and got as many down as we could, with a bit of time to add some flourishes and experiment a bit on the solo stuff," Wells says.
"I left it with him for a little while. And Bernard Fanning jumped on and played piano on Hey Mate, which was the first single I released."
But for Wells, a school teacher and passionate musician, the tour he planned fall apart as nobody was buying tickets to live music shows in the uncertain ether of the pandemic. So he didn't release the album.
But, he knew he had captured something special.
"When I heard the mixes come through for the first time I remember have the headphones on and sitting in the office here, just going 'wow'. It's not what expected, but more," Wells says.
"I don't think I was expecting it to sound so complete.
"Working with Nick, who is an absolute master, it comes out as something else."
Wells was driven to produce vinyl records of the new album.
"Nick DiDia said to me it is a sit-down, headphones kind of record, and I think that warranted doing vinyl as well," Wells says. "It just kind of reminds me of listening to records as a teenager where you could just put it on and enjoy it for what it is and let it play out."
Neil Finn. Paul Kelly. Tim Freedman. Jeff Buckley. Dave Wells... why not.
Life is what you make it, and Wells, a school teacher by day, is a music tragic with talent. On any given day, anybody is capable of greatness. For Wells, the album has taken him to a new place.
Wells says, "I've always loved songwriting, I enjoy the challenge, I love the creativity behind it, and you're right, I feel like my songwriting is finally flourished in a way, I feel confident about it, and I've written a heap more since then."
The new world of instant communication and apps means everybody's music can reach a world audience in a single click. There is so much music competing to be heard, but so many more ears listening. Wells' star may be discovered yet.
As for the album, Wells says, "For me, is not only an affirmation, but a new step forward, to keep myself positive outside of the music business, because it is tough, especially when you getting on a bit.
"It's driven me to go back in the studio. So I went back in the studio last September to record some stuff with the band, So there is another record coming after this, we're still working on it."
The launch of If We Had Our Time Again on Friday, October 20, at the Newcastle Conservatorium of Music will feature a range of collaborators. The show will be opened by Maicey and ChaiChester.
On deck with Wells: long-time players Todd Johnston and Charlie Pierce, Wells' wife Loretta, and Melody Pool, Chris Dale, CJ Stranger.
In the coming weeks, Ella will be released as a single, along with a video, followed by Wondering Boy.
And next year, Wells will get back on track with more extensive touring.
