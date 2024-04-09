Rain gauge: Dragons test in wet has Brailey primed to hook in

Jayden Brailey says he is ready to wear Newcastle's No.9 jersey on a consistent basis again after starting his first game in almost a year.
The rake, who continues in the role on Thursday when the Knights host Sydney Roosters, made his first starting appearance this season in the 30-10 win over St George Illawarra on Friday.
He had come off the bench in the two prior games, playing 26 and 27 minutes respectively, as coach Adam O'Brien eased the 28-year-old back into the week-to-week rigours of the NRL.
But after getting through 60 minutes against the Dragons in the most testing of conditions, Brailey is eager to keep starting.
"I knew it was that sort of game where it was going to be a tough physical battle in the middle. Not a highlight-reel day, for anyone, that's for sure," he said.
"Having that first contact - I felt really good and pretty solid in defence. The lungs felt good, so hopefully it's something I can build on."
Brailey had not started a game since April 9 last year, when he ruptured an anterior cruciate ligament for the second time in four seasons.
He could hardly have put his knee through a greater test than playing on the water-logged McDonald Jones Stadium turf last week.
Like most players, Brailey rated the conditions the worst he had played in.
But his opinion might carry slightly more weight, given he was part of the match day that had the most horrendous weather in recent NRL history.
"I played in the 'Sharknado' game in 2015," Brailey said, recalling the infamous fixture between his debut club Cronulla and South Sydney that was played in rain so heavy a few fans humorously donned scuba gear.
"I was playing [under] 20s.
"I remember we were kicking off, and it was going like ten metres and then going back in our own half.
"That was a tough day, but I thought [Friday] was more consistently heavy. I reckon [Friday] was worse."
Given his injury history, Brailey had a few pre-game jitters about playing on the rain-soaked ground.
"There was probably a brief moment, but I just smothered it pretty quick and got on with it," he said.
"There were definitely some squirrels because of the weather, the conditions, it was obviously a lot slipperier. [But] it didn't worry me once we started to prepare.
"I got through it, so it's just another confidence builder."
Brailey has been named in the No.9 jersey again this week, but just a couple of months ago he wasn't sure if he would even be back in the NRL side yet given his extended injury layoff.
The 110-game hooker had been meticulous in his recovery, even travelling to America to work with rehab guru Bill Knowles, who Latrell Mitchell and Tom Trbojevic have also visited.
But he was dealt a blow a month before the season when he strained a hamstring, which ruled him out of two trials and the first two rounds.
"Before I come back, there was chat around playing [NSW] Cup or first grade, but it's panned out the way it has," Brailey said.
"I think the last couple of weeks was a good way to blend me back in, just to get some confidence back, get used to the contact and speed of the game.
"But to be honest I was just taking it week by week and whatever role would come my way, whatever week.
"Obviously it's a goal to start, but I'm just happy to be back playing and do my job for the team.
"Hopefully I can keep building."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.