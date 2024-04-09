Knights name side for Thursday's clash with Roosters

Knights coach Adam O'Brien has left the door ajar for winger Greg Marzhew to make his return against the Sydney Roosters on Thursday.
Marzhew was on Tuesday named in Newcastle's extended match squad - meaning he is eligible to be a late inclusion for the 7.50pm match at McDonald Jones Stadium.
The 27-year-old has missed Newcastle's past three games due to a broken wrist but is closing in on a return.
O'Brien labelled Marzhew "a chance" to play this week after Newcastle's 30-10 victory over St George Illawarra on Friday.
The coach has named the same side that beat the Dragons for the clash with the Roosters.
The Roosters will be without skipper James Tedesco, halfback Sam Walker (concussion) and former Knights flyer Dominic Young (suspension).
Another ex-Knight, Connor Watson, has been named to play five-eighth for the Sydney side.
Joseph Manu moves to fullback in place of Tedesco.
Michael Jennings starts in the centres in what will be his 300th NRL appearance.
1. Kalyn Ponga (C)
2. Tom Jenkins
3. Dane Gagai
4. Bradman Best
5. Enari Tuala
6. Jack Cogger
7. Jackson Hastings
8. Jacob Saifiti
9. Jayden Brailey
10. Leo Thompson
11. Dylan Lucas
12. Kai Pearce-Paul
13. Adam Elliott
Interchange bench
14. Phoenix Crossland
15. Daniel Saifiti
16. Jack Hetherington
17. Mat Croker
Extended match squad
18. Jed Cartwrgiht
19. Brodie Jones
20 Tyson Gamble
21 Will Pryce
22 Greg Marzhew
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.