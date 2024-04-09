Industrial blaze inside Kurri building: 11 fire trucks on scene

AN industrial blaze at Kurri Kurri has caused the evacuation of a building and 11 fire trucks have been called in to manage the scene.
NSW Fire and Rescue were called to a building on Mitchell Avenue just before 1pm on Tuesday April 9.
On arrival at the scene fire fighters discovered a blaze had started in the building's "dust collector" and the inferno had started to whip through the inside of the industrial complex, a spokesman said.
Crews ensured all 15 people had safely evacuated the building before the fire rating level was escalated and 11 trucks, as well as a duty commander were called to the scene.
The fire is of no threat to neighbouring properties, but due to the nature of the blaze involving a large amount of dust, fire crews are having to utilise a range of techniques to reduce air pollution including fire-fighting foam.
Fire crews were expected to remain on site for some time on Tuesday afternoon.
