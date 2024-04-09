Hunter duo in strong start at Q-school

GOLF: Hunter duo Jye Pickin and Corey Lamb are in contention after the opening round of the final stage of Q-School at Moonah Links Open Course in Melbourne.
Pickin fired a two-under par 70 to be the leading amateur and tied for eighth, four shots behind leaders Ryan Peake and Max Charles
Lamb was two strokes back after an even par 72. The Branxton professional, who has retained his tour card for next season, was at two-under but had a double bogey seven at the 18th.
Ryan Peake (West Australia) and Max Charles (Victoria) share the lead at six under.
The top 30 players at the end of 72 holes will earn playing right on the Australasian Tour next year. The winner gets entry to the Australian Open, Australian PGA and New Zealand Open.
GOLF: Hunter duo Jye Pickin and Corey Lamb are in contention after the opening round of the final stage of Q-School at Moonah Links Open Course in Melbourne.
Pickin fired a two-under par 70 to be the leading amateur and tied for eighth, four shots behind leaders Ryan Peake and Max Charles
Lamb was two strokes back after an even par 72. The Branxton professional, who has retained his tour card for next season, was at two-under but had a double bogey seven at the 18th hole
The top 30 players at the end of 72 holes will earn playing right on the Australasian Tour next year. The winner gets entry to the Australian Open, Australian PGA and New Zealand Open.
Meanwhile, Boat Harbour teenager Amy Squires carded a nine-over 80 to be tied for 50th entering the second round of the Australian Junior Amateur at Gosnells Golf Course in Perth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.