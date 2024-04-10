Clare Wheeler makes most of Matildas' injury crisis to press Paris claims

Adamstown Rosebud junior Clare Wheeler was given her first minutes for the Matildas in five months as Australia beat Mexico 2-0 in San Antonio, Texas on Wednesday.
The 26-year-old Everton midfielder earned her 19th cap for the Matildas with World Cup star Katrina Gorry sidelined by a long-term ankle injury.
Wheeler was unused during the World Cup last year and again in February's final Olympic qualifiers with Uzbekistan but has been one of Australia's most consistent starters in Women's Super League.
The Newcastle Jets product made the most of 30 minutes off the bench against the world No.31 side.
Amidst some productive link-up play, Wheeler produced a glancing header over the bar off a corner kick in the 72nd minute then was booked for a trademark no-holds-barred tackle in the 85th minute.
Coach Tony Gustavsson can only take 18 players to the Paris Olympics, where the Matildas face United States, Zambia and Germany in the group stage.
After the friendly with Mexico, Gustavsson urged players to "make it difficult for me" and said Wheeler has earned her match minutes.
"She's been very, very good in training week," Gustavsson said.
"She comes from a lot of minutes in Everton. She is in form. She has taken on our attacking principles in a very good way. She's confident on the ball. She's quick on her feet, quick in decision.
"She gets in there on the one-on-one duels as well to protect the space centrally, which we need.
"She deserved it and we wanted to look at a lot of different pairings in there ... with Mini [Gorry] away we wanted to test it."
Wheeler paired with Kyra Cooney-Cross in a deep midfield role. Dudley Redhead junior Emily van Egmond played the full 90 minutes, starting in midfield then moving into the attack in the latter stages.
Hayley Raso scored in the first half to give Australia a 1-0 lead and Caitlin Foord added another goal after the break.
There is one international window and two games remaining for players to stake claims on an Olympics position.
The Matildas host China in Adelaide (May 31) and Sydney (June 30) before opening their Paris campaign against Germany on July 26.
"For us, it's focusing on that first game going into Paris and utilising the windows we have left in the best way that we can," van Egmond said after the Mexico match.
"We've got two games now against China at home, which is another challenge for us.
"On a personal note, I feel like i'm in a good place. I feel like I'm playing well.
"There are a few injuries but it gives other people an opportunity to come in and to showcase how well they've been doing in clubland as well.
"Our depth is getting stronger and stronger and that's ultimately what you want as a nation."
With defenders Clare Hunt (foot) and Courtney Nevin (hip) also among a mounting Matildas injury toll, attacking weapon Kaitlyn Torpey showed her versatility with an impressive performance at left-back.
