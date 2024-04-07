Newcastle Heraldsport
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Football

Maitland Sportsground the likely venue if Jets can secure a home semi-final

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
April 7 2024 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Jets celebrate a goal at No.2 Sportsground in a season where fans have turned out in record numbers at home. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
The Jets celebrate a goal at No.2 Sportsground in a season where fans have turned out in record numbers at home. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Executive chairman Shane Mattiske has advised Australian Professional Leagues (APL) that Maitland Sportsground would be the likely venue to host a semi-final should the Newcastle Jets win their elimination final.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media. Got a sports story, email Renee at r.valentine@newcastleherald.com.au

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Football

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.