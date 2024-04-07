Maitland Sportsground the likely venue if Jets can secure a home semi-final

Executive chairman Shane Mattiske has advised Australian Professional Leagues (APL) that Maitland Sportsground would be the likely venue to host a semi-final should the Newcastle Jets win their elimination final.
The six-placed Jets face Western United in the do-or-die final in Tarneit on Saturday. The winner plays premiers Melbourne City in a home-and-away semi-final.
City have opted to host the second leg of their semi-final, meaning their opponent will host the first leg across April 19 to 21.
"We've looked at venue availability and Maitland is the venue that's available for a women's final and we've had great success at Maitland as a team," Mattiske said.
"We're working to get the chance to play that home semi and we've advised the APL that should we get a home semi we would like to take that game to Maitland."
The Jets have averaged a home crowd of 2418 this season across 11 games.
The bulk have been played at No.2 Sportsground with eight outings at the intimate inner-city location, two in Maitland and one at McDonald Jones Stadium.
The Jets have used No.2 Sportsground as their training base and preferred home ground but moved out of the venue due to the commencement of the local rugby union season.
No.2 Sportsground is used by Wanderers and the Hunter Wildfires.
The A-League Women's side are now training in Maitland as they prepare for their first finals appearance in six years.
Izzy Nino's appeal to have her two-match suspension for a scuffle with Melbourne Victory's Emily Gielnik in round 21 reduced to one was dismissed on Friday, meaning the Jets will head to Melbourne without their first-choice goalkeeper.
Nino will be available for selection should the Jets progress to the semi-finals.
