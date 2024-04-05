Jets goalkeeper to serve full suspension after appeal dismissed ahead of final

Suspended Newcastle Jets goalkeeper Izzy Nino will remain unavailable for their elimination final with Western United on April 13 after her appeal to have a two-match sentence reduced due to exceptional circumstances was dismissed.
The American was sensationally red-carded in stoppage-time of the Jets' crucial 3-2 win over Victory at No.2 Sportsground on March 23 for her part in a tussle that erupted between teammate Mindy Barbieri and Gielnik.
On March 25, an independent match-review panel considered the incident and, in accordance with the A-Leagues Disciplinary Regulations, determined that Nino committed the offence of "assault on a player", which carried a minimum sanction of two matches.
The 24-year-old referred the matter to the independent Disciplinary and Ethics Committee under clause of 11.23 (b) (ii) in the regulations that exceptional circumstances applied and a sanction outside of the Range of the Table of Offences should be imposed.
The club and Nino did not dispute a mandatory match suspension should be served but hoped for a reduction from two games to one.
The shot-stopper did not play in Newcastle's must-win, final-round clash with Adelaide in Adelaide on Good Friday but hoped to be available to play in the elimination final after the Jets finished sixth by goal difference to break a six-year finals drought.
But the Disciplinary and Ethics Committee convened on Thursday to consider Nino's case and determined that no exceptional circumstances existed and dismissed the appeal.
Should the Jets beat third-placed Western United in the elimination final, Nino will be available to play a two-legged semi-final with premiers Melbourne City.
The on-field fracas broke out after Gielnik grabbed Barbieri from behind and pulled her to her feet after the Jets player, who was about to be subbed off, bent to tie a shoelace following a free kick being awarded to the hosts in the 89th minute.
Gielnik and Barbieri were issued yellow cards while Nino, who can be seen telling referee Rebecca Durcau "she grabbed my neck", copped a red.
The Jets signed Tiahna Robertson out of NPLW NSW as a replacement keeper with No.2 shot-stopper Kiara Rochaix sidelined after finger surgery.
