Jets goalkeeper to serve full suspension after appeal dismissed ahead of final

Renee Valentine
Renee Valentine
Updated April 5 2024 - 11:28am, first published 11:21am
Newcastle Jets goalkeeper Izzy Nino in action this A-League Women's season. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Suspended Newcastle Jets goalkeeper Izzy Nino will remain unavailable for their elimination final with Western United on April 13 after her appeal to have a two-match sentence reduced due to exceptional circumstances was dismissed.

