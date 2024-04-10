'I love this club': off-contract forward keen to remain a Knight

Off-contract Knights forward Mat Croker has vowed to do "whatever I can to stay at this club", and in the Nabiac product's mind it will simply come down to how he performs this year.
The 24-year-old, who has come off the bench in the past three games, is in the final year of a two-season deal he signed in mid-2022.
Back then, he had played little more than a handful of games, but he has since become a top-flight regular.
Croker made 24 NRL appearances last season, missing only four matches, and as a young and versatile forward he is sure to attract attention from other clubs this year.
But Croker has put his contract status to the back of mind and hopes to let his form do his talking.
"I've always been of the belief that you play good footy and everything sorts itself out," Croker said.
"I'm not too stressed at the moment. I'll do whatever I can to stay at this club.
"I'll just play good footy first and things happen off the back of that."
Now in his fourth season with Newcastle's NRL squad, Croker has developed into a reliable player for coach Adam O'Brien to call upon.
"'Crokes' is another one similar to Dylan [Lucas], they're guys who you know what you're going to get ... each week," O'Brien said.
"They're clubman.
"They'll do whatever is best for the team at the time, and their teammates.
"If we're in front by four, and there's eight minutes left, I'll put 'Crokes' on because I know he is going to defend his heart out for us."
O'Brien expects Croker to come into the sights of other clubs this year, but he is eager to keep the Taree junior.
"Possibly, yeah," O'Brien said of external interest.
"I know he is someone we want to retain.
"I'd imagine that some teams would want to sign club players like 'Crokes'.
"But he's a Knight through and through. You'd have to have a pretty good case to get him off us."
As a player in the final year of his contract, Croker has been free to talk to rival clubs since November 1.
But the former lower-grade captain and NSW Origin junior is keen to remain in the Hunter.
"I haven't dived into anything other [than the Knights]," he said.
"That's for my manager and the club to organise.
"But I'd love to stay here. I've been here since I was 14 years old. I love this club.
"I grew up pretty close to the area, and I've lived here for almost eight years now, so this club is a part of me and I feel like I'm part of the club."
As for his start to the year, Croker is happy with his form but was disappointed to have to begin another campaign on the back foot.
After copping a high shot in the first trial at Gosford, he had his wisdom teeth removed and missed the second pre-season fixture in Fiji and first NRL game.
The middle-forward has now made 45 NRL appearances, but he is yet to feature in a season opener. He was suspended last year and 18th man in 2022.
"I'm happy to be back in the NRL squad and I'll do my best to stay here," Croker, who comes off the bench again in the clash with the Roosters tonight, said.
"My job off the bench is just to play whatever role the team needs me to do.
"I think I've done that the last three weeks.
"Whenever I need to step in, I do my best and that's all it's about."
