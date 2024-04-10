Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

'I love this club': off-contract forward keen to remain a Knight

MM
By Max McKinney
April 11 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle Knights forward Mat Croker, centre, has come off the bench the past three games. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Newcastle Knights forward Mat Croker, centre, has come off the bench the past three games. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Off-contract Knights forward Mat Croker has vowed to do "whatever I can to stay at this club", and in the Nabiac product's mind it will simply come down to how he performs this year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.