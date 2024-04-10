Hunter vertical farming business helps lower the cost of living

Hunter-based, Aboriginal-owned Booma Food Group is bringing knowledge from the world's oldest culture together with new technologies to solve future food supply issues.
The business is operating unique, vertical cubic farm systems to grow leafy greens including herbs, micro-greens and lettuce year-round at its new facility on Mount View Road near Cessnock.
The technology, which has been launched and proven in the US and Canada, cuts water use by 92 per cent, land use by 52 times, and increases crop output by up to 10 times.
Booma's innovation has caught the eye of supermarket chains, provedores and local restaurants, with Harris Farm Markets, One-Harvest and Woolworths already stocking Booma's products.
The company also provides seed germination and propagation services to supply seedlings to clients in traditional in-field farming and land regeneration.
Booma Food Group received $300,000 from the NSW Government towards a shed, 19 cubic farm machines, cool room, dry storage, office administration packaging, storage and distribution facilities.
The project has used Hunter trades and material suppliers and will create 16 regional jobs.
Minister for Regional NSW Tara Moriarty said the state government was proud to support companies such as Booma Foods to adopt sustainable and reliable farming practices.
"As well as employing the latest agricultural technology, Booma Foods is empowering local communities by providing jobs and training for a more resilient future," she said.
Minister for the Hunter Yasmin Catley said Booma Foods was a Hunter success story
"This is a Hunter business at the cutting edge of its field, not just in NSW but the whole of Australia. It's such a clever mix of Aboriginal care for country and new technology that's crucial to the future of farming.
Booma Foods managing director Cory Robertson said the business would help lower the cost of living.
"Australia continues to experience the devastating impacts of a changing climate with drought, fire and flood disrupting our food supply chains and hitting Australian family's household budgets," Mr Robertson said.
"Our business will play a part in bringing some care back into the equation, caring for mother nature and caring for the Australian people with a better product and lower the cost of living."
"By bringing the farm to the barn we produce valuable jobs, and high quality and predictable produce all year round to support our clients, communities, people and planet."
