What ministers promised for the Hunter in public grilling

The Hunter Community Alliance has proven to be a velvet sledgehammer that can get results, securing two meetings with ministers and a tenant-led renewal of the Hamilton South's public housing estate in is first public assembly.
More than 800 people gathered in the University of Newcastle's great hall to watch HCA's polite, but firm, panel extract promises from federal Energy Minister Chris Bowen and NSW Housing Minister Rose Jackson.
The room had a positive and constructive atmosphere, however, the panel didn't allow the politicians to dance around the yes or no questions.
Ms Jackson agreed to HCA's call for a "tenant-led renewal" of the Hamilton South public housing estate, which had been plagued with antisocial behaviour.
The details of the plans will be worked out in a meeting with the NSW Housing chief executive in June.
Ms Jackson applauded the community alliance for holding her and other politicians accountable.
"The easy thing for me to do would be to stand up here in front of all of you, and get the big cheers by saying 'yes' to everything - that's bullshit," Ms Jackson said.
"That's not what this process is about. I won't commit to things that I don't know, personally within my heart, that I can deliver."
Mr Bowen couldn't commit to funding a New Industries Training Centre at Tighes Hills TAFE, but he did promise to arrange a meeting between HCA and Skills Minister Brendan O'Connor.
"[I will commit] on Brendan's behalf - I'm going to text him later and tell him I've done this - that he will meet with you to discuss it," Mr Bowen said.
Ms Jackson reaffirmed 30 per cent of the Hunter Park residential development would be affordable and social housing,
However, she couldn't promise 15 per cent of homes in the transport-oriented housing proposed near seven train stations in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie would be affordable housing.
"The commitment we've given is for less than 15 per cent for some of them... for some of them it is 15 per cent, but I can't commit to that for all of them," Ms Jackson said.
"We're very keen to negotiate, particularly with local government, to make sure we maximise the opportunity for [affordable housing]... I'd be optimistic we could do more."
Ms Jackson agreed to HCA's request to organise a meeting with Planning Minister Paul Scully to raise the issue within the next three months.
HCA organiser David Barrow said although the group didn't get everything it wanted, it made significant progress.
"Winning access is key part of the strategy," he said.
"There are three steps; get to table, make the deal, keep the deal. You can't make the deal if you're not at the table.
"We are setting the expectation that these politicians will be judged on their delivery, not just their words - but you do have to start with words."
Greens MLC Abigail Boyd addressed the crowd and said it was "absolutely incredible" to see democracy in action, and the event gave her "inspiration to hold the government to account".
"I get quite depressed sometimes in Parliament and the state of politics, but being here tonight, seeing you come together and making these demands fills me with hope and gives me yes to every single one of them," Ms Boyd said.
"The list of commitments you're asking the government officials to commit to are just incredible. From a Greens perspective; 100 per cent yes to every one of them."
HCA represents 37 organisations from a broad cross section of the community, including unions, disability advocates, and environmental and faith organisations
All the politicians committed to returning to face the crowd again in year's time.
"We want to have the Hunter in their head when they're making decisions - and that includes standing in front of a packed hall to explain themselves," Mr Barrow said.
