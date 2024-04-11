Woman 'on school run' charged with drink driving

A WOMAN has allegedly been caught drink driving with a child in the car in Newcastle.
Highway patrol police pulled over a Nissan Qashqai on Wednesday afternoon after it caught their attention on Minmi Road at Maryland.
Officers stopped the vehicle at about 3.15pm after detecting an alleged traffic offence.
The 37-year-old woman behind the wheel allegedly blew a positive roadside breath test and was taken to Waratah Police Station.
Police allege she recorded a high-range blood alcohol reading of 0.158, more than three times the legal limit for a fully-licensed driver.
She was issued a notice to front Newcastle Local Court at a later date and her license was suspended on the spot.
Police allege the woman had an eight-year-old child in the SUV at the time, and it's understood she may have earlier picked them up from school.
