Loss for 'The Lass' as publican announces exit from hotel

LASS O'Gowrie Hotel publican Andrew Dunne has announced his license for the Wickham venue has been terminated.
Dunne took to the Lass O'Gowrie's official social media channels yesterday to announce the news: "It deeply saddens me to post this.
"I, Dunny [Dunne], won't be leasing and running this fine community live music venue after June 11.
"The new owners have decided to run it themselves and give me two months to pack up my life and get out."
Dunne's tenure at the pub began in May 2019. During that time Dunne has gotten engaged during a gig and held his wedding reception in "the Lass" beer garden.
Dunne and his wife Angelia also live upstairs at the Railway Street establishment. He also previously worked at the venue under the former long-term owners Ian and Sharon Lobb.
Since taking over in 2019 Dunne has continued the quirky venue's proud history of championing live music.
"The Lass" is often described as "the cradle of the Newcastle music scene", with many bands and artists performing their first gigs at the venue.
Acclaimed indie acts Mo'Ju and Kira Puru famously performed their initial shows on the Lass' stage.
Dunne declined to comment further yesterday, but in a recent video interview with Newcastle's Colour & Sound Creative he explained that his lease for the pub had an early-exit clause that allowed the owner to terminate the contract with two months notice after 16 months.
