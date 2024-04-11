Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Business

Loss for 'The Lass' as publican announces exit from hotel

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
April 11 2024 - 4:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Dunne, second from left, with staff at the Lass O'Gowrie Hotel in 2020. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Andrew Dunne, second from left, with staff at the Lass O'Gowrie Hotel in 2020. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

LASS O'Gowrie Hotel publican Andrew Dunne has announced his license for the Wickham venue has been terminated.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

Josh Leeson is an entertainment and features journalist, specialising in music, at the Newcastle Herald. He first joined the masthead in 2008 after stints at the Namoi Valley Independent and Port Stephens Examiner and has previously covered sport including the Asian Cup, A-League, Surfest, cricket and rugby league.

More from Business

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.