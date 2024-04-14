Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Passenger dies after car hits mobile speed camera at Cooranbong

Matt Carr
By Matt Carr
Updated April 14 2024 - 3:19pm, first published 3:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NCH - NEWS - Generic Police, Police car, NSW Police, Newcastle Police, Police tape, Crime. Photo by Marina Neil - 9th September 2015.
NCH - NEWS - Generic Police, Police car, NSW Police, Newcastle Police, Police tape, Crime. Photo by Marina Neil - 9th September 2015.

A TEENAGER is dead after a Lake Macquarie crash into a parked mobile speed camera vehicle in the early hours of Sunday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Carr

Matt Carr

Newcastle Herald deputy editor

Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.