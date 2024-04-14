Passenger dies after car hits mobile speed camera at Cooranbong

A TEENAGER is dead after a Lake Macquarie crash into a parked mobile speed camera vehicle in the early hours of Sunday.
The passenger, who police said was an 18-year-old man, was travelling in a Subaru Impreza headed north on Freemans Drive at Cooranbong around midnight.
Emergency services were called about 12.15am to reports of a crash.
Police said the vehicle "lost control and crashed into the rear of a Hyundai Santa Fe".
The Santa Fe, parked on the side of the road, was a marked mobile speed camera vehicle.
Paramedics treated the 18-year-old passenger at the scene but were unable to save him.
The Subaru's driver, also an 18-year-old man, was freed from the wreckage.
He was taken to the John Hunter Hospital for treatment and underwent mandatory blood and urine testing.
A 43-year-old man who had been sitting in the mobile speed camera vehicle suffered minor injuries. Police said he did not require treatment.
Specialists from the Crash Investigation Unit will examine the crime scene established by Lake Macquarie police.
A report will be prepared for the coroner. Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
