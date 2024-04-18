Nationals scope out the Upper Hunter for nuclear power plant site

The Coalition would consider ripping up existing clean energy infrastructure contracts worth hundreds of millions of dollars if it wins government, National Party leader David Littleproud has confirmed.
Speaking in Nelson Bay on Thursday, Mr Littleproud also confirmed the Coalition's opposition to the Hunter Offshore Wind Project and similar projects around the country.
Rather, it would pursue an energy mix made up of nuclear, coal, gas, carbon capture and storage and renewables.
The Coalition is expected to release details of its energy policy in coming weeks. It has previously indicated that it includes a plan to build a nuclear reactor in the Upper Hunter.
AGL, which owns the former Liddell Power Station and Bayswater Power Station, has ruled out introducing nuclear energy at the sites.
Mr Littleproud said there were other sites in the Upper Hunter that would be suitable for a nuclear generator but did not say where they were.
"We don't need to use their (AGL's) land, we can be close to it so we are not tearing up 28,000 kilometres of landscape across the east coast with new transmission lines," he said.
"The investment signals that this government is sending is an all renewables approach. You can't blame them (AGL) for going down that path.
"We will change that investment mandate and that money will flow towards an energy mix that doesn't create a concentration risk in this country."
Hunter-based Nationals Senator Ross Cadell also confirmed his office had been conducting polling on attitudes to nuclear energy in the Upper Hunter.
"We've been doing some phone canvassing, having personal conversations as well as online. We want to make sure we are not going to put things where people don't want them.
"I'll be happy to share that (the results) in a couple of weeks because people need to know where it's at."
Like Opposition leader Peter Dutton, Mr Littleproud met with members of the No Coastal Wind Farms Port Stephens Group regarding their concerns about the potential environmental and economic impact of the proposed Hunter Offshore Wind project.
The federal government has refused to reopen the community consultation process for the project despite significant community and industry concern.
Feasibility licences for the offshore wind zone are due to be awarded in coming months.
Mr Littleproud said the Coalition was determined to stop what he described as the government's "reckless" race to Net Zero.
"If they want to continue down this reckless path there is a consequence. Unfortunately there is a human one as well," he said.
He said an incoming Coalition would undertake a review of all existing government energy infrastructure contracts.
"We will look at where the existing government took contracts and at what stage they are at," he said.
"There are some projects on land that we will have to accept but we are not going to just let these things happen. If that means we have to pay out contracts we will definitely look at that."
"We are going to make sure we are honest with the Australian people, this (the Hunter Offshore Wind Project) can't happen."
Energy and Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen said: "Mr Littleproud and his No-Olition should be honest with the Hunter community about their plans for risky reactors, rather than stoking fear campaigns about real reliable renewables which will create energy and job security for Australia's largest smelter.
"While the Albanese Government is delivering a reliable renewables plan, the Coalition's infighting on climate and energy policy proves they don't care about the Hunter or its chance to capitalise on the renewable energy transformation."
