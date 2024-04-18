Albo's plan can't just be a 'green thought bubble': Letters

WITH regards to the Merewether right-of-way issue ("Residents renew fight for walkway", Newcastle Herald 11/4), the City of Newcastle spokesperson appears to be misinformed. An alternative walkway through the adjacent fire station is not an option. Never was, never is and never will be. Council officers should have known that when they met on-site with fire station personnel way back in 2022 before trying to sell the idea to the community. I imagine they definitely would have known it when informed in writing by the department that a tract through an emergency operations area was simply untenable.

