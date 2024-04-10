Merewether residents renew fight for public walkway solution

The developer said public access was never "contemplated or required under the easement", however a statement of environmental effects lodged with the development application said "While it is apparent the ROW is not often used by vehicles and details of use are vague, consideration of maintaining a form of access is deemed important to fostering a positive relationship between the developer and MBC (Merewether Bowling Club), by providing adequate access for occasional vehicular use and maintaining public pedestrian thoroughfare from the Llewellyn shops through to Caldwell Street".