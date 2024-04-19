City juggernaut poised to continue despite key losses

Newacstle City coach Brett Godfrey describes a host of new and returning Blues as almost "like-for-like" replacements for 11 players lost from last year's premiership-winning squad.
The six-time defending women's Black Diamond Cup premiers, City have had a significant exodus after last season's grand final triumph over Killarney Vale.
"We've had quite a substantial turnover," Godfrey said. "There's 11 that have come out of the team.
"Four or five have gone travelling, a couple moved away, a couple work commitments and a couple went out on a good note."
The likes of Madeline Norton, City's players' player in 2023, Taylor Joyce, Raegan Dunn and Emily Crouch have all moved on.
But multiple ex-City players have returned the fold this season, a contingent led by club stalwart and past competition-leading goalscorer Kate Handley, and also including Sabrina Kliousis, Dominique Mitton and Emily Martin.
"It's been good to see some new players come in," Godfrey said. "The girls that have come in, it's almost like for like. We've promoted and looked internally as well."
City showed no signs in their season opener that they'll be any weaker in 2024, belting Warners Bay 149-6 last week. Handley, who has returned as captain, kicked seven goals first-up.
City host The Entrance-Bateau Bay, who beat fellow first-grade newcomers Maitland 86-27 in their first match, at 3pm on Saturday.
"They were extremely competitive in the Plate competition last year ... so they're a bit of an unknown quantity for us," Godfrey said.
City and The Entrance-Bateau Bay also meet in the men's competition at 5pm.
In other corresponding men's and women's Black Diamond Cup fixtures this round, Warners Bay host Killarney Vale while Maitland are at home to Cardiff.
Terrigal Avoca travel to Singleton in the other women's game, while their men's side has a bye.
