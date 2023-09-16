Newcastle Herald
Newcastle City win 2023 women's Black Diamond Cup AFL grand final

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated September 16 2023 - 8:35pm, first published 5:15pm
Newcastle City continued their dominance of the Black Diamond Cup women's competition with a 7.6 (48) to 2.5 (17) win over minor premiers Killarney Vale in the grand final at No.1 Sportsground on Saturday.

