Newcastle City continued their dominance of the Black Diamond Cup women's competition with a 7.6 (48) to 2.5 (17) win over minor premiers Killarney Vale in the grand final at No.1 Sportsground on Saturday.
The game was all locked up at 2.2 (14) to 2.2 (14) at half-time but City produced an unanswered 21 points in the third quarter to set up another victory.
Former Giants AFLW player Sarah Halvorsen produced a goal four minutes into the third quarter then Sam Thompson and Willow Smith added two more to have the Blues up 5.5 (35) to 2.2 (14) heading into the final period.
City have now won seven premierships in eight seasons of the women's competition and coach Brett Godfrey believed experience proved the difference.
"We said to the girls at half-time, traditionally the third quarter is the premiership quarter and I just think that our experienced players really stepped up and grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck and did what they had to do and the new, younger players followed suit," Godfrey said.
"So, definitely that third quarter really turned the game. The damage was done in the third quarter and we shut it out in the fourth."
Seasoned City campaigner Caitlin Holcombe was named best on ground.
"Super effort," Godfrey said of the tireless midfielder.
"She's super strong and super dedicated. Runs all day. She hates it when you interchange her because she just wants to play every single minute.
"But you could give that best on ground medal to 22 players today in such trying conditions."
Killarney Vale went undefeated throughout the regular season but lost to City in the qualifying final two weeks earlier before overcoming Cardiff in the preliminary final to line up a repeat of last year's title decider.
It was the Bombers third grand final appearance without reward.
"As we know, they're a high-quality team, a lot of quality players, and their quality players got the ball in their hands and they took control of the game from there pretty much," Killarney Vale coach Micheal Smith said.
"We've made a huge step in the right direction this year. The 15 and 0 can be a bit of a false reading. It's a by-product of availabilities of other teams and the draw.
"But from a club point of view, our numbers have exploded with the two teams, our 17s won a flag and there's a real big core group coming through so the future is bright, that's for sure."
