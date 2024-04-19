'I want a trophy': Why Jets captain Cassidy Davis believes they can win

Cassidy Davis holds the record for the most consecutive A-League appearances and is the Newcastle Jets' most-capped women's player.
But there is another title the unbreakable Jets captain wants more: Davis has a burning desire to lead her home-town side to a championship crown.
The 29-year-old midfielder is playing just her second finals series after 152 appearances that have spanned 11 seasons.
"It's a great feeling, something that I've wanted for a long time," Davis said ahead of Newcastle's two-legged semi-final showdown with Melbourne City.
"Every time I get interviewed about milestones I always go back to that I want a trophy. That's the main thing for me, and this is the perfect year to do it."
A 2017-18 semi-final appearance has been bookended by some lean campaigns for Davis, who played an incredible 132 games consecutively for the Jets across a decade.
This season has felt "different" to others from the get-go and Newcastle appear to be peaking at the right time.
They squeaked into finals by goal difference then produced a heart-stopping 4-2 result over third-placed Western United in Tarneit last Saturday night.
The extra-time victory in a match that spanned three hours from kick-off to the full-time whistle after a 20-minute delay due to a blackout was no surprise to Davis.
"It's our mentality and the girls have all bought into what the coaches have asked this season," Davis said.
"It's our work ethic. We've had games where we haven't played the best football but we've come out with results. People like Sarina [Bolden] and Mel [Ayres] have that work ethic in front of goal.
"They just want to do what they can for the team to score and get a win, and the more our team plays the better we're getting. You can see that through our mentality. We just push and push and push."
The Jets play an up-tempo pressing game and are arguably the fittest team in the competition, but they face a formidable opponent in the A-League premiers.
"[City] play a really good style of football and they've got some amazing athletes and players, so it's probably one of the best games that's been this season," Davis said.
"But, I think we can outrun them. We've got the players to do it."
Goalkeeper Izzy Nino is available after serving a two-match suspension but debutante Tiahna Roberston produced two solid efforts in the American's absence.
It is one of a number of selection headaches coach Ryan Campbell faces with a deep and interchangeable squad at his disposal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.