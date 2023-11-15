Cassidy Davis still can't believe a foot infection ended her record run in the A-League.
But, after being relegated to sideline spectator for the first time in a decade-long career, Newcastle's home-grown captain is determined to be back in action when the Jets host Melbourne City at No.2 Sportsground on Sunday afternoon.
"It was an interesting one," Davis said on Wednesday.
"It's been a tough few days ... it was so unbearable. They think maybe I had dermatitis from strapping, and then it's turned into an infection and then I've also got a skin problem from it, so my whole ankle is red.
"I'm hoping in the next few days the redness will go. It's still a little bit swollen and a bit stiff, so I haven't put shoes on yet. I'm just waiting until Friday to train, so hopefully it will be OK."
It was a tough watch as the Jets went down 4-0 to Victory in Melbourne last Sunday.
The 29-year-old had played 132 A-League games straight since her debut in 2013 before the setback.
"I really haven't done that before," Davis said.
"I watched it with [injured Jets striker] Melina [Ayres]. It was quite frustrating and very different for me, sitting on the couch while they were playing in Melbourne.
"But I think it was just a hard day at the office. Victory stepped up and they have some very good players ... I hope it was a one-off, and I'm sure it will be."
Record crowds have been turning out across the country for A-League Women's matches following on from the hype of the Matildas' success at this year's World Cup.
Davis issued a call to arms for Novocastrians to turn out in force on Sunday as they do battle with a team the Jets as a club have never beaten in the women's competition.
"Pretty much their whole team is quality and they play some nice football too, so it's going to be a massive game for us," Davis said.
"But the positive is that we're at home and they're not, so we have to use that to our advantage and we really need a good crowd at No.2.
"Hopefully, we can get everyone cheering and chanting and hopefully we can put on a performance that the fans are going to like."
The Jets have registered four points from their first four outings to be stuck in a three-way tussle with Central Coast and Western United for sixth spot while City are unbeaten on 10 points.
The game kicks off at 4pm.
