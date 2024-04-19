Men armed with bat and machete hold up Anna Bay cafe

A MANHUNT is under way after two men armed with a bat and a machete held up a Hunter cafe overnight.
Police were called to a business on Gan Gan Road at Anna Bay, north of Newcastle, just after 8pm on Thursday after reports of an armed robbery.
A 38-year-old man working at the time told officers he was shutting up shop when two unknown men confronted him and demanded money.
The men were armed with a bat and a machete and made off with "an amount" of cash, according to police.
They then fled in a two-door red hatchback car.
The cafe worker was not physically injured in the ordeal on April 18.
Police set up a crime scene and an investigation into how the armed robbery unfolded was launched.
As police search for the two assailants, investigators have urged anyone with information to contact Port Stephens Hunter police or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.