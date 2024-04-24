Historic 144-year-old Morpeth home Kiora has a new owner

A HISTORIC home in Morpeth is set for a new chapter.
Kiora at 7 High Street has new owners almost 150 years after it was originally built for the town's former mayor in 1879.
Jurds Real Estate selling agent Cain Beckett confirmed the three-bedroom, two-bathroom property was snapped up by a couple from Port Stephens returning to the riverside village.
"The buyers are from Nelson Bay and they were from the Morpeth area originally, so they are moving back " Mr Beckett said.
"They were familiar with the house and previously had a similar house in the area."
The sale price was undisclosed however, it is understood the property sold close to the guide of $2.5 million.
CoreLogic records show the property was last sold in 2002 for $555,000 and prior to that in 1992 for $308,750.
"There was a fair mix of buyers interested in the property and there was a lot of Sydney-based and Newcastle-based enquiry, but ultimately, the purchaser in this case was local," he said.
"It was one of those houses where everybody that walked into it loved it."
Mr Beckett said the buyers were drawn to the charm of the property which is considered one of the most significant homes in the historic village.
Set on a corner block spanning 4275 square metres, which is just over one acre, Kiora is surrounded formal gardens.
It has been opened for public viewing in the past due to its historical significance.
The grand Victorian house was built for the former mayor of Morpeth, John Hogan, whose New Zealand heritage inspired the name of the home.
It fell into a state of disrepair during the 1980s but was brought back to its former glory after an extensive 12-month restoration.
Original features include twin gables at the front of the house and a bullnose verandah with decorative iron columns, carved timber barge boards and ornate cast-iron lacework.
Inside has the original timber floorboards and high decorative pressed-metal ceilings and ornate plaster work.
Modern updates include a sleek white kitchen which retains the original fuel stove.
There is also a home office and library, as well as a converted stables that is used for guest accommodation.
The median house price in Morpeth is $689,000, according to CoreLogic.
