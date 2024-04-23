Newcastle Herald
'Stop acting like a goose': Former NSW captain's warning to banned Knight

MM
By Max McKinney
April 23 2024 - 6:00pm
Newcastle prop Jack Hetherington "needs to pull his head in", according to former NSW and Australian forward Paul Gallen, who has claimed the firebrand Knight risks failing to realise his potential.

